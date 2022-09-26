A Swedish photographer, Alex Dawson, has captured an eerie sight from underwater that's going crazy viral on the internet for pretty haunting reasons. The viral pic of a whale graveyard captured in Greenland, Denmark, won the first prize in Scuba Diving's 2022 Underwater Photo Contest. The images show a spooky abandoned area underwater with scattered giant carcasses of the sea critter. The picture also captured Dawson and his companion Anna Von Boetticher under three feet of packed ice in the bay of Tasiilaq in Greenland. Turtle Graveyard in Indian Ocean! Spooky Skeletons of Sea Turtles Found in Underwater Caves in Malaysia (Watch Video).

That's Creepy!

I'm very honored that Scuba Diving Magazine choose my image as a winner of 2022 in the wide-angle category. Last but not least another image also got awarded with an honorable mention. And a big thank you for the first prize onboard the luxurious Red Sea Aggressor III in 2023 😊 pic.twitter.com/vHGh3uMArE — Alex_Dawson_Photography (@AlexDawsonPhoto) September 21, 2022

