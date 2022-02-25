Hindu priests organised special peace prayers for Ukraine in New Delhi amid the Russian invasion of the eastern European nation. The priests recited the Shanti Mantra or Peace prayer from Hindu religious books for peace in Ukraine. The video is going viral on the internet. In the video, photographs of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be seen placed with the Hindu deities.

Watch Video Here:

In India’s national capital, New Delhi, Hindu priests organised special peace prayers for Ukraine. Shanti Mantra or Peace prayer from Hindu religious books recited. You can see photographs of Russian President Putin, Indian PM Modi and Ukraine President Zelenskyy. ☮️🕊✌️ pic.twitter.com/xqgn70xY2C — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 25, 2022

