It's fascinating to watch videos of infants in their adorably funny moments. One such Instagram video depicts a toddler's response when her mother’s questions about why she opened the refrigerator. As the video begins, the baby can be seen in front of an open refrigerator. Her mother soon inquires about why she had opened the fridge, when the child responds gibberish, leaving netizens having a heartily laugh. “Mom, I already explained myself”, reads a part of the caption. Watch: 5-Month-Old Baby Does Plank With Mom Like a Champ in Viral Video.

Toddler’s Gibberish Response to Mom Goes Viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANB Baby (@anbbaby)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)