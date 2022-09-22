Facebook-owned photos and video sharing platform Instagram is down yet again for several users. Online platform Downdetector which gives real-time information about the status of websites and services confirmed reports of many users complaining about Instagram outage around 10 pm IST. And like always netizens rushed to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to confirm their worst fear - INSTAGRAM IS DOWN! And quickly the hashtag, #instagramdown began trending with Twitterverse buzzing with Instagram Down funny memes and jokes. Let’s check a few of them.

Instagram is Down - Confirms Twitter *Wink, Wink*

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again! #Instagramdown pic.twitter.com/pYTPuko1LC — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 22, 2022

Every Single Time

Let's Fix It

The employee who has to fix Facebook and Instagram every week #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/EXwj7nhfp2 — Abz👨🏾‍🦯 (@schizophrnicabz) September 22, 2022

Why Instagram Why

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)