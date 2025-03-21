Instagram users in the US faced another outage on Thursday evening, March 20, with thousands reporting service disruptions, according to Downdetector.com. The outage tracking website recorded over 19,431 reports of issues as of 7:25 PM ET, highlighting widespread connectivity problems. Netizens quickly flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm whether the Meta-owned platform was down, sparking frustration and sharing their confusion. Instagram Down: Meta-Owned App Suffers Outage Globally Including in India, Users Say Music Feature Not Working Along With Login Issues.

is anyone else’s instagram down? — chrissy (@Chrissygreyy) March 20, 2025

Instagram is down. Touch grass. 🌱 — 𝐋𝐄𝐎 🦁 (@abhi__yy) March 21, 2025

Yes, Instagram is down. Touch grass. — Mitch (@MitchCK_) March 20, 2025

i thought my instagram got hacked i almost shit myself. it’s just down — Crazygirl (@herhtafl) March 20, 2025

