What’s wrong with the comments section of Instagram? Is it Instagram’s new feature or a new glitch? Meta-owned social media platform Instagram seems to be acting up if its users are to be believed. Netizens have taken to the micro-blogging platform X (previously known as Twitter) wherein they are voicing their concerns regarding the comments section of Instagram. Going by the many tweets online, they are all complaining about the missing comment count as well as the recent comments not showing up under the Insta posts. One can only view the number of likes an Instagram post has received while there remains no information on the number of comments. You can read the comments by clicking the comment icon. One has to wait and see if this is a temporary glitch or a permanent new feature.

Are Instagram Comments Disappearing?

Why have all my instagram comments disappeared I swear it’s always SOMETHING — cianna (@realslimsh4dy) March 18, 2025

All of Us

anyone else having an issue with Instagram comments or just me? — 𝐈𝐬𝐚 🫧 (@ChampagnePuddle) March 18, 2025

What's Up With Instagram Comments Section?

Something’s up with Instagram’s comment section! It’s only showing fresh recent comments. What’s happening?? Where's the old OG comments?? 😭😭 @instagram @Meta — Nihal (@nihalrajesh_) March 18, 2025

Why Cannot We See The Full Comments Section?

Wtf mark what are you doing with Instagram. Can't see full comments on posts. #instagramdown #instagram pic.twitter.com/QcrHIowu4x — Pavan (@soul_reaper55) March 18, 2025

Instagram Comments Section Down

ffs Instagram comments are down again ,shit moving like live chat. — AA (@notwedone) March 18, 2025

Instagram Down?

BREAKING: Instagram is down with thousands of user reporting issues pic.twitter.com/ZZDlMycTGp — Hold Up (@HoldUpp_) March 17, 2025

Comments Down For Instagram

Comments down on Instagram for anyone else? — P33RCY (@P33RCY) March 18, 2025

Only Recent Comments Showing

Chat is it just me or what the hell just happened to instagram comments. Only the recent comments are showing up and the comment count isn't showing 🤷🏻 — •Aditya🕷️• (@Literally_Adi20) March 18, 2025

Again, It's All of Us

Is it just my instagram or is it everyone’s but the comment numbers aren’t showing up anymore like you have to physically tap on the comment button to see the comments, I really don’t enjoy this — ave ⭐️ (@fallinthruwalls) March 18, 2025

