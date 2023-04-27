The renowned Badrinath Dham opened its doors for pilgrims on Thursday amid the chants of Vedic hymns. 15 quintals of flowers were used to beautify the shrine dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On the occasion, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police band gave a musical tribute to Badrinath Temple as they played ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’ on high altitude. Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP Personnel Train Local Youths in Self-Defence Techniques Under 'Desh Ki Hifazat-Desh Ki Suraksha'.

ITBP Band Plays 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' at Badrinath Temple

ITBP Band Playing 'Om Jai Jagdish harey' at Badrinath Temple. pic.twitter.com/6O2TkvROR5 — Rakesh Asati 🇮🇳 (@RakeshAsati5) April 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)