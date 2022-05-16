Yeah, it's time hit the Monday blues again, by motivating yourself with some encouraging and positive stuff! Who likes Mondays as the day comes up with a huge number of responsibilities and agendas for a new week! There are a few things that are guaranteed to make the first day of the week better, and right on the list after coffee are memes. So to start your week right, we have curated the funniest jokes, puns, memes, images and a Mood board on Monday feels below.

That Monday Morning MOOD!

Friday night vs. Monday morning pic.twitter.com/oHXO83yxS0 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 16, 2022

Perfectly Describes Mondays Of Everybody

A Whole New Week A Whole New Motivation

Trying To Move On From Friday Vibes

*me trying to recover from bad sleep schedules* Monday + 7 other class activities: pic.twitter.com/beUL7oOLA8 — SlyYellowFox 🇵🇭 (@SlyYellowFox) May 16, 2022

