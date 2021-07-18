Google celebrates the 160th birthday of Indian doctor Kadambini Ganguly, the first woman to be trained as a physician in India with artistic doodle. Read more about the Kadambini Ganguly Google Doodle here.

Wonderful to see @Google feature Kadambini Ganguly. One of the first Indian female doctors, alongside others such as Anandibai Joshi. She was the first woman to gain admission to Calcutta Medical College in 1884, subsequently trained in Scotland, returning to practice in India. pic.twitter.com/jFiGW0HrwX — Nagaraj Balasubramanian (@AdhesionLab) July 17, 2021

