On April 3, 2025, Kai Cenat, the popular Twitch streamer with over 16.8 million followers, fell victim to a hacking incident. The hacker changed Cenat’s profile picture to a ‘Sava’ logo and added a Discord link to the banner that led users to ‘Discord.gg/namesnipes.’ The hacker also revealed Kai Cenat's revenue and expenses online. This is the second major hack targeting Kai Cenat. In February 2025, his TikTok account with over 17 million followers was also hacked. The attack resulted in the temporary loss of more than 130 million likes, though they have since been restored. Although Twitch has not yet commented on the incident, it typically suspends compromised accounts to prevent additional misuse, which is in line with its Terms of Service. Kai Cenat Lights Firework in His Stream Room and Almost Burns Down His Crib While Celebrating New Subscribers, Watch Viral Video

Kai Cenat's Twitch Account Hacked

Kai Cenat’s hacked Twitch account is now live, and the hackers have even changed his username pic.twitter.com/wEx1Z1U60x — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 3, 2025

Kai Cenat's Hacker Revealed His Revenue And Expenses

Kai Cenat's hacker just LEAKED his revenue and expenses 😭 pic.twitter.com/iDg5z81ipM — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) April 3, 2025

