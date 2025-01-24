Kai Cenat is a popular YouTuber and streamer. He is known for his live streams, engaging videos, and prank videos. Recently, he hosted his second subathon titled ‘Mafiathon 2,’ which was a huge hit. Kai never fails to entertain whenever he is in the spotlight. During his most recent live stream, he was gifted subscriptions, and to celebrate, he lit fireworks in his home. However, he accidentally started a fire in his streaming room. The fireworks fizzle out on their own, after which Kai goes to ensure that it is fully out. Watch the viral video below. Robot Brushes Kai Cenat's Teeth Viral Video: Streamer’s USD 24K Robot Serves As Personal Assistant on Kai Cenat 'Mafiathon 2' Stream (Watch).

Kai Cenat Lights Fireworks in His Stream Room

Kai Cenat tried celebrating getting subs by lighting a firework and accidentally started a fire in his stream room 😭 pic.twitter.com/kYVBpdFi4V — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 24, 2025

