Kai Cenat, a popular streamer and gamer, is known for his live streams and gaming videos. He recently hosted his second subathon, titled ‘Mafiathon 2,’ which was not only successful but also broke several records along the way. Now, in his latest video, Kai confirms that he is in a relationship and that he has been dating someone for a while. He mentions that he feels better when he wakes up, glows a bit more, and is just happier in general. This announcement has come as a surprise to many, especially his ardent fans and followers. Ever since the video was uploaded online, it has been shared on several social media platforms and gone viral. Watch the video below. Benny Blanco Makes Surprise Appearance on Kai Cenat’s ‘Mafiathon 2’ Stream and the Internet Can’t Keep Calm, Videos of the ‘Wild Collab’ Goes Viral.

Kai Cenat Reveals He Has a Girlfriend

Kai Cenat finally admits he’s had a girlfriend the entire time 😭pic.twitter.com/FnpPcoq7e9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2024

Kai Cenat's Girlfriend Revelation

KAI CENAT JUST REVEALED HE HAS A GIRLFRIEND 😭😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/PhLN0LtBjp — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) December 16, 2024

