Kai Cenat is a popular YouTuber and streamer who is known for his hilarious videos and engaging live streams. In his latest live stream, he unveils his expensive USD 70K humanoid robot. The video starts on a high note with Kai celebrating after the robot successfully waves and shakes hands with the streamer. However, things soon take an unexpected turn. In the now viral video, we see Kai playfully pushing the robot around, after which it has a seizure and falls to the ground. That's not all! It also starts moving on its own and even falls off a chair. Watch the viral videos below. Kai Cenat Lights Firework in His Stream Room and Almost Burns Down His Crib While Celebrating New Subscribers, Watch Viral Video.

Kai Cenat Unveils Expensive Robot

Kai Cenat gets his $70K Unitree G1 humanoid robot to work, and it starts waving and shaking hands with Kai! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/ce3OEiO6gQ — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) January 29, 2025

Kai Cenat’s Robot Has a Seizure!

Kai Cenat was testing the balance on his $70K Robot and it started having a seizure! 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/EGxvXSNqlN — Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) January 29, 2025

Kai Cenat’s Robot Falls off Chair

Kai Cenat revealed his new $70k Robot and it might of already broke after it face planted off of a chair 😭 pic.twitter.com/jvhGGkKUQz — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) January 29, 2025

