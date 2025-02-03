Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay, took to Instagram to share a “January dump” of 11 photos, giving her followers a glimpse into her month. However, what caught everyone’s attention was a personal milestone she revealed in the caption. “Been meaning to do this for a while and finally got around to it. I froze my eggs at the beginning of the month :),” Mehta wrote, subtly announcing her decision to undergo egg freezing at the age of 32. Egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is a medical procedure where a woman’s eggs are retrieved, frozen, and stored for future use. It allows women to preserve their fertility and plan for potential motherhood at a later stage. Her post quickly sparked conversations, with many applauding her decision to take control of her reproductive choices. The 11-photo dump, featuring candid snapshots from her life. Karishma Mehta To Sell Her Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton Bags and Shoes, Humans of Bombay CEO Decides To Ditch Luxury Leather Items for Cruelty-Free Fashion (See Post).

Karishma Mehta Freezes Eggs at 32

