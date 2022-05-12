Many must be still remembering Vipin Kumar, the ‘Land Kara De’ meme guy, who became extremely popular after his paragliding video went viral on social media platforms. Well, he’s back and this time his paragliding instructor is Alia Bhatt. The two shot for an ad in which Vipin can be seen saying the dialogues that he had said in the video clip back in 2019 and that ad video is going viral. Paragliding Memes of 'Land Kara De Bhai' Viral Video Are Too Funny to Be Missed, Check Funniest Tweets and Jokes.

