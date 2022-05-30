A very unusual and rare clip from Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve shows a hungry leopard killing a monkey on a tree. The clip that has been going viral on social media captured the astonishing hunt. The wildcat was seen with its prey in its mouth getting down the tree. The video has amassed over two thousand views on Twitter since it was shared. Leopard Attacks And Kills 2 Calves in Telangana's Sangareddy District.

Watch The Rare Hunt, Here:

1/n A rare sight of a leopard hunting monkey in panna tiger reserve. pic.twitter.com/qHL81Pav75 — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)