A Ukrainian soldier was luckily alive after doctors performed a successful operation to remove a live grenade from his torso. The bomb was logged in the serviceman's body during a brutal battle in Bakhmut, Ukraine. It was later surgically withdrawn by Ukrainian surgeon Major General Andrii Verba, knowing that the explosive could detonate at any second. The risky operation was conducted in the presence of two other soldiers due to the threat of an explosion. 90-Inch Skipping Rope Found Stuck in Bladder of Japanese Man Who Inserted It Into His Genitals; Seeks Medical Help.

Here's The X-Ray Scan:

