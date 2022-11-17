A 79-year-old Japanese man was forced to seek medical help after he suffered difficulty with urination. The doctors found a 90-inch long jumping rope inside the man's bladder in an entangled condition. The man allegedly inserted the skipping rope through his urethra. However, the handle-less cord became trapped and stuck in his bladder. The man admitted what had happened, although he did not justify why he did it and was transferred to a hospital. 'Iron Man' in India? From Spark Plugs to Spring, 3.5 Kg of Metal Objects Recovered From Gujarat Man's Stomach, See Pics.

Here's The Bizarre Story:

Man gets jump rope stuck in bladder after shoving it into his penis https://t.co/AWMpt4TPyP pic.twitter.com/FAAsCotcQD — New York Post (@nypost) November 14, 2022

