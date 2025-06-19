A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows an elderly man buying a "mangalsutra" for his wife in Maharashtra. According to news agency ANI, the couple were identified as Nivrutti Shinde and Shantabai. It is learnt that the elderly couple were recently seen in a viral video, purchasing a "Mangalsutra'" with loose change which they earned from begging on the streets of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. According to reports, Nivrutti Shinde collected INR 1100 in a month to buy his wife a "Mangalsutra". When the owner of the jewellery store heard their story, he gave them the "Mangalsutra" for INR 20. A heartwarming video of the incident has surfaced online. Pune Robbery Video: Man Caught on Camera Running Away With Temple Donation Box in Maharashtra, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Nivrutti Shinde Collected INR 1100 in a Month To Buy His Wife a 'Mangalsutra'

A screengrab of the post shared by ANI. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

#Heartwarming: In a touching story from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, an elderly man, Nivrutti Shinde, saved Rs 1,100 from begging to buy a 'Mangalsutra' for his wife. Moved by the gesture, the jeweller sold it for just Rs 20. The couple’s simple act of love has gone… pic.twitter.com/NZ4eUrFjvu — India Today NE (@IndiaTodayNE) June 19, 2025

