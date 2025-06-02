A man who broke into a temple and stole cash from a donation box in Pune’s Mukund Nagar area has been arrested by Swargate Police. The theft occurred around 4:30 AM on May 23 at the Suryamukhi Chandni Amba Mata Temple and was captured on CCTV. The video showed the accused running away with the Temple's donation box. The accused allegedly forced open the entrance door and looted the donation box. Police recovered INR 38,400 in cash and seized tools used in the crime. A case has been registered under Sections 305(A), 324(4), and 331(4) of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint by the temple committee. Maharashtra: 2 Held from Ahmedabad for Stealing Women's Jewellery in Mumbai and Thane.

Man Caught on Camera Running Away With Temple Donation Box in Pune

