A recent incident resulted in a man being denied access at a Bank of India branch in Nagpur, Maharashtra for wearing shorts. In the recently surfaced video, the man can be seen fighting with the security guard of the bank, ostensibly to highlight how the guard wouldn't let him in due of his attire. According to reports, when the man tried to enter the bank, security personnel stopped him and reminded him that the dress code for the customers of the bank requires that guests wear full-length trousers. The individual showed disbelief and anger, stating he was unaware of any such, having never seen such limits at other sites. The video is currently doing rounds on social media. Mumbai: Man Claims He Was Denied Entry to Virat Kohli's Restaurant for Wearing Traditional ‘Veshti’ in Juhu, Video Surfaces.

