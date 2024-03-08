The auspicious festival of Mahashivratri is celebrated by Hindus all over the world. The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees spend the day worshipping and praying to him. To mark the celebration of Mahashivratri 2024, the highly acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Naik has made a stunning sand sculpture depicting Lord Shiva. Featuring intricate details, the sculpture is surrounded by 500 miniature shivlings, adding to its magnificence. The mesmerising creation made on the shores of Puri Beach was unveiled on the eve of Mahashivratri, inviting awe and respect from all who saw it. Happy Maha Shivratri 2024 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Wish Your Family and Friends on Mahashivratri.

View Sudarsan Pattanaik’s Mahashivratri 2024 Sand Art Here

Om Namah Shivay….🙏 Happy Mahashivaratri pic.twitter.com/LElE2Li884 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 8, 2024

