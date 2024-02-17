A heartfelt gift from a mother to her son on Valentine's Day 2024 turned into a double celebration for Matthew Broadley, who won USD one million in the jackpot. The life-changing surprise event took place in the US state of Massachusetts, where Matthew Broadley received a card from his mother on Tuesday, February 13. The Valentine's Day card from his mother contained two instant tickets for the Massachusetts State Lottery's USD 4,000,000 Jumbo Cash game. On the eve of Valentine’s Day at around 11 pm, Broadley scratched the tickets but did not win anything in the first one. However, he got lucky when the second ticket fetched him a USD one million prize. After claiming his prize, Matthew Broadley said, "Thanks mom".

Man Wins USD 1 Million Jackpot

Who won Valentine’s Day? This guy ❤️ Thanks for the $1 MILLION winner, Mom #MassLottery #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/orBruIQqXI — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) February 15, 2024

