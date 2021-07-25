A new trend called #MemeOlympics has gone viral on Twitter after some users posted hilarious versions of memes, mostly based on famous Bollywood movies, actors and also on real facts. Check out a few of them below:

We all love Jethalal from Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma, right?

#memeolympics Gold medalist for bringing Smile in Millions of Faces pic.twitter.com/LBMBOe2rMY — Yash Siddhapura (@Yash1701__) July 25, 2021

Pure 'meme material'

Gold medal for providing meme material 🤣😂#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/eyrgOheEH9

— Rkangel (@RitikCh11944490) July 25, 2021

The Great Khali had to be in this list:

Weightlifting gold medal for Jethalal?

This meme just doesn't get old!

This one's classic!

Gold medal for me for doing nothing in my life and pretending I've done so much#memeolympics pic.twitter.com/3SC7kufUuf — Biki Das 🕊️ (@konhaiyehbiki) July 25, 2021

The real gold medallist

Everyone making memes on gold medalist. Meanwhile real gold medalist :-#MemeOlympics pic.twitter.com/iHHPlZsD2r — Kunal 🔫🔥 (@BamnoteKunal) July 25, 2021

