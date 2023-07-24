Mondays can be stressful. The weekend is over, and one needs to get back to work. Motivation is highly needed to sail through Mondays. Order a large coffee and sail through your Monday with these motivational quotes and memes. These inspiring thoughts and funny memes shared by Twitterati will surely make your day. Have a happy and productive Monday! Monday Is Here! Twitterati Share Funny Memes, Hilarious Jokes To Combat the Monday Blues and Start the Week With a Burst of Laughter.

Monday Memes:

Funny Monday Memes:

#MondayMemes:

#MondayVibes:

Nobody else can be you. Take pride in this fact. Own your uniqueness. Let it make you feel great. Stand out instead of attempting to merge with the crowd.#SundayVibes #MondayMorning #MondayThoughts #MondayMotivation #positiveThoughts pic.twitter.com/J9ZlPy4S7g — Motivational Quotes (@spreadcheer1) July 24, 2023

Monday Mood:

Monday Motivation:

Funny Memes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)