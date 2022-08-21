In a bizarre incident, monkeys in Mathura's Vrindavan created chaos and left officers hustling and bustling behind them after one of them took the glasses of DM Navneet Chahal. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, monkeys can be seen running away with the glasses of DM Navneet Chahal as police officials and local authorities chase them. As the video moves further, DM Chahal can be seen talking on the phone when one of the police officials manages to retrieve his glasses and brings them back to him. The video has caught the attention of netizens.

Check Tweet:

Watch Video:

