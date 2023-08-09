The most valuable teapot in the world is owned by the N Sethia Foundation in the UK. The teapot is made from 18-carat yellow gold with cut diamond covering the entire body and a 6.67-carat ruby in the centre. The teapot's handle is made from fossilised mammoth ivory. It was valued in 2016 to be worth $3,000,000 (£2,307,900, €2,704,800). Guinness World Records took to their Twitter handle to share photos of the most valuable teapot in the world. World’s Smallest Wooden Spoon: Indian Artist Claims Guinness World Record for Creating Smallest Wooden Spoon (See Pic).

