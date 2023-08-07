Micro artist Shashikant Prajapati recently made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world’s smallest wooden spoon. The 25-year-old from Bihar, India, carved a spoon measuring just 1.6 mm (0.06 in). Shashikant broke the previous record of 2 mm (0.07 in), set by Navratan Prajapati Murtikar (India) in 2022. The spoon must be a to-scale replica of a standard wooden spoon, meaning it must have a clearly evident bowl and handle to be eligible for this record. "A hotly contested record changes hands again, for the fourth time in three years! [sic]," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing the image of the record-holding spoon. Indian Man Makes it to Guinness Book of World Records For Tying a Turban in 14.16 Seconds (Watch Video).

Here's the World's Smallest Wooden Spoon:

New record: Smallest wooden spoon - 1.6 mm achieved by Shashikant Prajapati (India) 🥄 A hotly contested record changes hands again, for the fourth time in three years! 👇 pic.twitter.com/5k446DoiY7 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 7, 2023

