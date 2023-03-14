In what can be termed a bizarre decision, a court in Madhya Pradesh recently asked a man to live with his first wife for the first three days and then stay with the second wife for the remaining three days. The court made the observation while hearing a case about a man having two wives. The court also said that on Sunday, the husband can live with anyone he wants. As per reports, the man tied the knot for the first time in 2018. Two years later when a lockdown was announced due to COVID-19, the man left his first wife at her maternal home in Gwalior and returned to Haryana. While the man did not come to take his wife back even after the lockdown norms were lifted, he got married once again. Reportedly, the man married a woman who was working in his office. The first wife learned about her husband's second marriage when she dropped by his office unannounced. After a dispute took place between the two women, the matter reached the family court, which announced its verdict after listening to the case. Rajasthan Mass Marriage Ceremony Rules: Only Clean-Shaven Grooms Can Exchange Vows, Long Beard To Be Returned.

On Sunday the Husband Can Live With Anyone He Wants

First Wife Reaches Husband’s Company Unannounced

◆ जब पति नहीं आया तो पहली पत्नी खुद ही पति की कंपनी में पहुंच गईं, जहां उसे सच्चाई के बारे में पता चला ◆ बाद में दोनों के बीच विवाद हुआ और मामला कुटुंब न्यायालय में पहुंचा, जिसके बाद कोर्ट ने फ़ैसला सुनाया — News24 (@news24tvchannel) March 14, 2023

