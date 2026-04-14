Following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12, 2026, Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn shared a heartfelt tribute remembering their collaboration and personal meetings. Albarn revealed that he had admired Bhosle for years and described her voice as his introduction to Bollywood music. He recalled meeting her twice in Mumbai and being deeply moved by her grace and warmth, even at the age of 91. One memory that stayed with him was sitting cross-legged while playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium as she sang. Calling her voice “angelic,” Albarn offered condolences to her family and said her music and influence would continue to inspire artists worldwide. Bhosle was 92 at the time of her passing. Asha Bhosle Dies: Legendary Playback Singer Passes Away at 92, Last Rites To Be Held on April 13 at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

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