Mumbai Police is renowned for injecting humour and originality to their awareness programmes by employing memes, pop culture allusions, and the newest social media trends. Recently, after billionaire Elon Musk shared a hilarious space meme on Twitter, the Mumbai Police took no time in sharing one of its own sarcastic response to a throwback meme shared by a user earlier this year. Check Out Mumbai Police's witty reaction to Musk's meme tweet below. Mumbai Police Give Epic Reply To User Who Asked Shah Rukh Khan for OTP During #AskSRK Session (Check Tweet).

Mumbai Police React With a Witty Post

Welcome Sir! Our dear followers have already reached there… https://t.co/RbvdBYPT0b pic.twitter.com/SlmdymkDxd — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 10, 2023

