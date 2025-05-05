The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 was conducted on May 4, drawing participation from about 22 lakh students, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). However, the students and the faculty have called this year’s paper the toughest one yet. As per the experts, the physics section was the toughest of all three. Both chemistry and biology sections were found to be lengthy by medical aspirants. Amid the exam stress, students resorted to memes. Yes, as NTA rolled out the “toughest question paper,” the NEET UG 2025 examination sparked memefest online. Social media platforms were flooded with hilarious memes, jokes and funny Instagram reels to battle the level of difficulty.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Sparks Memefest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRONA EDUCATION (@drona_education)

The Horror

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEET MANTRA (@neet_mantra)

Really, Why NTA?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overcooked Engineer (@overcookedengineer)

The Aura!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRILLIANT PALA STUDENTS🫂 (@brilliantpala_students)

Students Resort to Humour

Meanwhile, Parents at Exam Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MR. NEGATIVE (@negative__boy__37)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mbbs__master_at_breaking_bones (@mbbs__master_at_breaking_bones)

This Is Serious

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kota:An Emotion (@kota_an_emotion_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)