The last day of 2022 is here, and there is just way too much pressure to celebrate the day with an extravagant party so we can welcome New Year 2023 on a grand note. While for some, this pressure of celebrating is exhausting and overwhelming; others are busy checking out every venue and club where they can party. But everyone knows this year is finally ending, and they need to bid it a proper goodbye in their own ways. As this year comes to a close, people wish for new beginnings in the coming year and try to implement all their well-thought about new year resolutions without further ado. But this is also a time when memes flood social media platforms with people coming to terms with the year ending and, of course, the famous “see you next year” memes that never seem to lose relevance, even with each passing year. Look at these New Year’s Eve 2022 funny memes and hilarious jokes shared by Netizens on the last day of the year. Last Day of 2022 Funny Messages and 'Walking Into 2023 Like' Memes, Jokes and Viral Videos Take over Social Media as We Get Closer to Ringing in the New Year.

New Year’s Eve 2022 Funny Memes

Show me in a meme what you’ll be doing New Year’s Eve…I’ll go first… pic.twitter.com/gbisEA6jlP — Kind Heart (@claudineteressa) December 29, 2022

Same!

" Any Plans for New year's eve?" Me: pic.twitter.com/WP6eTjLRNk — WellSarcasm | Meme Creator (@WellSarcasm) December 21, 2022

Some Truth Bombs!

Live look at me on New Year’s Eve after all the food and sweets I’ve consumed over the past week…#NYE #NYE2023 pic.twitter.com/3sld9SUQhQ — Realitea ☕️ Memes (@Bravoholic4life) December 28, 2022

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes, Greetings, HNY Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Share

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)