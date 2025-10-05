Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath and screengrab of the WhatsApp chat shared by the Bengaluru woman (Photo Credits: Instagram and X/@adviosa)

A Bengaluru woman has gone viral after she shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp exchange with her mother. The viral WhatsApp exchange shows the Bengaluru woman's mother asking her daughter if she has the billionaire Nikhil Kamath's phone number. Kamath is the co-founder of Zerodha. Sharing the screenshot on X (formerly Twitter), the woman wrote, "Who does she think I am?". She also shared another screenshot of the WhatsApp exchange to prove the authenticity of the chat with a time stamp, saying, "Proof for everyone who thinks this is a fabricated copy." Soon after her post went viral, netizens took to the comments section to share their views. One user asked, "Is this a recreation of that Elon Musk tweet about star link?", while a second user wrote, "@nikhilkamathcio seems that you are needed." A third user added, "i have kamat's number if it helps." Mumbai Startup Founder Writes Handwritten Note to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath at Bandra Cafe, Shares Viral LinkedIn Story of His Bold Move.

Proof for Everyone Who Thinks This Is a Fabricated Copy, Says Bengaluru Woman

Proof for everyone who thinks this is a fabricated copy: pic.twitter.com/YSkoU8NKKW — Aditi Srivastava (@adviosa) October 4, 2025

Netizens React to Bengaluru Woman's WhatsApp Exchange With Her Mother

Is this a recreation of that Elon Musk tweet about star link? — Egg fried rice (@PrafulSai) October 4, 2025

Nikhil Kamath Is Needed, Says X User

@nikhilkamathcio seems that you are needed — Madhurya (@with_maddy_) October 4, 2025

Another X User Reacts to the Viral Post

i have kamat's number if it helps — Santosh | n0c0de.com (@n0c0de_com) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

