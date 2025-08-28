A chance encounter at Subko Café in Bandra turned into a memorable moment for Mumbai-based entrepreneur Yash Gawde, founder of early-stage venture BeHooked. Gawde spotted Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath walk into a private room with a group while he was discussing venture funding with VC acquaintance Aakash Sood. Urged to seize the moment, Gawde tore a page from his diary and scribbled a heartfelt handwritten note introducing himself and his video AI startup. Too polite to interrupt, he asked the café staff to pass it on. The note read: “Big fan… building an AI agent that turns ideas into social media ready videos… would love to connect.” Moments later, Kamath acknowledged him with a smile and a wave—something Gawde described as making his entire day. His LinkedIn post about the encounter, complete with the note’s image, has since gone viral for its bold yet humble approach. Perplexity-Zerodha Team Up: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas and Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Likely Integrating Indian Stock Market into Comet Browser Soon.

Mumbai Entrepreneur Pens Handwritten Note to Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath at Bandra Café

