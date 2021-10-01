A month to go for No Nut November, but that does not stop the netizens from trending the ‘fun event’ online. But what is No Nut November? What is its meaning? Well, here you go. No Nut November is an internet challenge revolving around abstinence, in which participants abstain from masturbating or having an orgasm during the month of November. While it originated in the 2010s, No Nut November got it really popular since 2017. So, ahead of No Nut November 2021, people are busy posting funny memes, jokes and tweets on this internet challenge.
When you fail No Nut November pic.twitter.com/YaaMZUSDX1
— Crispy Toast (@CrispyToastYT) September 24, 2021
no nut november a month away don’t forget fellas
— ryan (@fc3ryan) October 1, 2021
First comes LockTober…
Then comes No Nut November…
These next two months are about to
be extremely entertaining… ✨ pic.twitter.com/qpgpziTRqr
— Kenzie Rose (@KinziRoze) September 30, 2021
The 12 months of chastity
💗💛❤️
Locktober
No nut November
Denial December
Dry January
Fuckless February
No masterbation march
Anal only April
May-be next month
Ju-no
Just no July
Action less August
Wake me up, when September ends
— Miss Kat 1.6% 🐼 loyalfans 20% off 🐼 (@cutekittenkink) September 29, 2021
Me when no nut November pic.twitter.com/TPkmyNJpv3
— Zachs _RandomS h i tYt (@ZachsRandomShiz) September 29, 2021
“no simp september”
“no nut november” pic.twitter.com/sCM1YlCGSB
— pre spook! (@nymphcult) September 27, 2021
I forgor💀about No Nut November! Watch out guys, I'll end up being a huge "simp" until then. pic.twitter.com/8KA90CPtxB
— Radshyguy (@Radshyguy) September 22, 2021
NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT NOVEMBER NO NUT pic.twitter.com/BrVRUr2ebU
— 10reiro 🏌️🇵🇹🏴 (@tenreiro1919) September 30, 2021
Fuck No Nut November! Gonna turn my walls into a Jackson Pollock painting! pic.twitter.com/eYs1URlVHr
— Paul Ingham (@ExistentialMop) September 29, 2021
*No Nut November for boys.
Baaki saara chame to chame 😌
Ok I corrected this 😂 pic.twitter.com/CPXCbQtYsO
— Pikachu (@pikachu_ash7_) September 30, 2021
