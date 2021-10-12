PETA India on Wednesday tweeted "Using horses at wedding ceremonies is ABUSIVE and CRUEL". Ahead of the wedding season in India, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) requested not to use horses at wedding ceremonies and termed it "abusive" and "cruel".

Using horses at wedding ceremonies is ABUSIVE and CRUEL. — PETA India (@PetaIndia) October 11, 2021

Netizens Fume After PETA Campaigns for Horse-Free Weddings; See Reactions Below:

Here are list of few countries list jhaa animal lovers bohut tho yha bhi dhyan de do ♥️day log Pakistan🇵🇰 Afganistan🇦🇫 UAE🇦🇪 Oman 🇴🇲 Malaysia🇲🇾 Turkey🇹🇷 Egypt🇪🇬 Morocco🇲🇦 Syria 🇸🇾 Iran🇮🇷 Jordan🇯🇴 Their globe starts & ends in India 🇮🇳 — Raghvendra Dubey (@Raghv45) October 11, 2021

Using underage children in protests is also abusive and cruel, no?#justsaying https://t.co/4t0e7sdOyb — Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) October 11, 2021

The fraud @PetaIndia is Charitable Company registered under Companies Act. Its objectives being anti-Hindu & anti-India, are anything but charitable. Madam @nsitharaman Ji, request revoke its registration of u/s 8 Companies Act-2013 immediately.@nsitharamanoffc@PreetiKBanerjee pic.twitter.com/xIPr9YIKrJ — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) October 11, 2021

