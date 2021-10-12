PETA India on Wednesday tweeted "Using horses at wedding ceremonies is ABUSIVE and CRUEL". Ahead of the wedding season in India, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) requested not to use horses at wedding ceremonies and termed it "abusive" and "cruel".

Netizens Fume After PETA Campaigns for Horse-Free Weddings; See Reactions Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)