A ruthless act of beating a woman was caught on camera recently. The viral clip from Indore shows a group of females beating up a pizza chain employee with sticks despite repeated pleas by the latter to stop. The four women keep hitting her even when she falls to the ground, crying out in pain. The victim was thrashed for allegedly staring at the other girls. The incident was shared on Twitter and has raised questions about the people who kept on staring at the scene. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Beats Swiggy Delivery Boy With Shoes in Jabalpur (Watch Video).

Watch The Video:

