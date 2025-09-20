A viral video has triggered widespread outrage after showing a family allegedly caught stealing railway bedsheets while travelling in the first-class AC coach of the Purushottam Express. The clip, shared on X by user Bapi Sahoo, shows a woman reluctantly pulling out bedsheets from a bag as Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and railway staff confront the family on the platform. The incident reportedly occurred after the train, which runs between Puri and New Delhi, reached its destination. The men accompanying the woman were seen avoiding clear answers. Social media users expressed shock that such thefts could happen in a premium coach. While the video is viral, railway authorities have not confirmed details of the incident or disclosed whether any action was taken against the accused. IRCTC Official Throws Garbage on Tracks From Moving Train, Indian Railways Reacts After Video Goes Viral.

Purushottam Express First-Class AC Passengers Caught Allegedly Stealing Railway Bedsheets

Traveling in 1st AC of Purushottam express is a matter of pride itself. But still people are there who don't hesitate to steal and take home those bedsheets supplied for additional comfort during travel. pic.twitter.com/0LgbXPQ2Uj — ଦେବବ୍ରତ Sahoo 🇮🇳 (@bapisahoo) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

