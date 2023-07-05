In a viral video that has surfaced online, passengers of a ride at the Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, are seen hanging upside down as the ride malfunctions. The passengers were stranded on the malfunctioned ride for hours. The passengers were rescued more than three hours after the ride was stalled. A total of eight passengers were stuck upside down on the ride. "Oh, God. Imagine the fear [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Mexico Amusement Park Accident Video: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Off Zipline After Harness Breaks, Miraculously Survives; Disturbing Clip Goes Viral.

Watch the Ride Malfunction Video Here:

An exciting day at Forest County Festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, turned sour when a rollercoaster ride malfunctioned, leaving eight passengers suspended upside down for hours pic.twitter.com/hGs68YsInT — Reuters (@Reuters) July 5, 2023

