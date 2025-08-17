Panic struck Coney Beach Amusement Park in Wales on August 13 after the Wacky Worm roller coaster derailed, sending its front wheels flying off while riders were left stranded behind. 13 children and one adult sustained minor injuries, with some requiring hospital treatment. Authorities confirmed they were called to the scene around 5:50 pm, after which the park was shut for investigation. The horrifying moment, captured on video, quickly spread online, showing the small train detaching from the tracks. Saudi Arabia: 23 Injured After 360-Degree Ride Snaps Mid-Air at Green Mountain Park in Taif; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Roller Coaster Wheels Fly Off at Amusement Park in Wales

ROLLER COASTER HORROR: FRONT WHEELS FLY OFF, CHILDREN LEFT STRANDED A terrifying video from a fair shows a small roller coaster breaking, with the front wheels detaching and speeding down the track while the small riders were left hanging behind. Fair rides are supposed to be… pic.twitter.com/LGWWxlBQa5 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)