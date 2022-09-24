Roger Federer called it a day on his legendary tennis career and he was seen shedding tears after the moment of his official retirement arrived. However, desi Twitterati could not help but notice the striking resemblance that Federer had with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. As a matter of fact, Roger Federer-Arbaaz Khan funny memes have gone viral where netizens are jokingly claiming that the Swiss tennis star might just join Bollywood and play Arbaaz Khan in a movie!

Check Out Some of These Hilarious Tweets!

Hello Brother!

No one: Federer and Nadal: pic.twitter.com/7z1g2rEa64 — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) September 24, 2022

Good One!

Now that he has retired from tennis, Roger Federer will shift to Bollywood and play the lead role in a biopic on Arbaaz Khan. #RogerFederer — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) September 24, 2022

Another One who Noticed the Resemblance:

Federer actually looks like Arbaaz Khan 😬 https://t.co/tcZ15q7WOQ — Janab Joshua (@miserablecommie) September 24, 2022

They Sure Do!

Don’t you think Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan (Salman Khan’s bro) look exactly the same — ambam🫧 (@veiledmama) September 24, 2022

Haha!

Federer might look like Arbaaz Khan but cries even better than Shahrukh Khan. — Vikramjit Singh (@Vikramjit_S) September 24, 2022

