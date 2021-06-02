A video of a Hippo chasing down a sightseeing boat in Lake Victoria, Kenya, has gone viral garnering over 70,000 views. While no one was hurt, NatGeo reports that hippos are highly aggressive and responsible for an estimated 500 human deaths annually in Africa.

This video shows an angry, giant hippo chasing a sightseeing boat in Uganda. No one was hurt, but according to NatGeo, hippos are responsible for an estimated 500 human deaths annually in Africa — making them twice as deadly as lions. pic.twitter.com/2vL4Eut2Sm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 2, 2021

