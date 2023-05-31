A bizarre video showing a woman trying to kiss a snake is going viral on social media. The seven-second video clip shows a woman trying to kiss a snake, however, her attempt goes horribly wrong when the serpent chews the woman's face. The terrifying video has gone viral on social media with the caption reading, "Kissing a snake". While it is unsure whether the woman was saved or not as the video ended abruptly. Man Kisses 12-Foot-Long King Cobra on Head, Terrifying Viral Video Will Send Chills Down Your Spine.

Snake Chews Woman's Face While She Tries To Kiss It

Kissing a snake 🐍 pic.twitter.com/6yboCzFZ9w — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) May 31, 2023

