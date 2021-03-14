Sonth Poshte 2021 Wishes On Twitter:

𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙩𝙝 𝙋𝙤𝙨𝙝𝙩𝙚' 🌺 (Welcoming Spring in Kashmir) Sonth heralds the Spring season. Sonth thal is decorated in a wide thali & first thing in the morning is to see this thal. It is called बुथ वुछुन-which means "see face" More info at: https://t.co/dX1TMDuK2k#sonthposhte pic.twitter.com/KK2BBhiErw — Savi Bhat (@diyminiatures) March 14, 2021

Celebrating Onset of Spring

Sonth poshte to my Kashmiri friends.@diyminiatures this so reminds me of my grandma. Awesome and cute translation of the culture. Also, easy to connect with younger folks who will relate to this version more than an old phogograph perhaps. Full marks for this effort 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/SjpoWjwW06 — Prerna Koul Mishra (@prernakaul) March 14, 2021

Sonth Poshte Messages and HD Images

Sonth Poshte! Today, WE Kashmiri Hindus, (in FORCED EXILE out of #Kashmir, due to #intolerance towards our #Hindu religion & ‘FAITH’ in the #Indian constitution) celebrate the ONSET of SPRING in our HOMELAND Kashmir, with the determination that WE WILL #Reclaim OUR #homeland 🚩 pic.twitter.com/niznfQKUb3 — भाषा सुंबली (@bhashasumbli) March 14, 2021

