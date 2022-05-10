Videos of flight attendants and pilots dancing have been a hit online for quite a while; they are the newest trend among Internet users. A video of SpiceJet flight attendant Uma Meenakshi dancing to the classic Bollywood song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se has gone viral. Uma's dancing talents and fun-loving attitude have attracted a lot of praise from the public. You can see her dressed in a red SpiceJet uniform dancing in an empty aircraft. Uma is quite popular on Instagram with over 875K followers; she often creates trendy content and dance videos for her followers.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UMA MEENAKSHI (@yamtha.uma)

