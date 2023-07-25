A mysterious door-like shadow was seen in the Bengaluru skies last night. The visual was captured near the Hebbal flyover. The visual shared by Twitter user @WazBLR shows the shadow of a door-like object in the sky. While a user commented that it could be an effect of a 'broken spectrum' phenomenon, others had different theories. "Probably a high-rise building far away & the cloud normally comes down low at night due to decreasing temp during rainy days. Light is visible around the building through low lying cloud. I think it's an example of Optical illusion ! [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. "Seems like Bright source of light behind a building [sic]," another user commented on the video. #BengaluruRains Photos and Videos Go Viral On Twitter! Netizens Share Bengaluru Rains Pics, Wallpapers and Tweets Expressing Joy on Cool City Weather.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

A mysterious shadow (object?) was seen in Bengaluru skies last night near Hebbal flyover. Did anyone else see? What could this possibly be? A shadow of a building? If it is, then what could possibly be the science behind it? Credits: @SengarAditi pic.twitter.com/8YOIzvIsPv — Waseem ವಸೀಮ್ وسیم (@WazBLR) July 23, 2023

Pictures of the Strange Shadow in the Sky:

Other few pictures I happened to capture pic.twitter.com/QfBZk5ncFF — Aditi ❤❤ (@SengarAditi) July 23, 2023

