A video of an automatic car on standby suddenly running over a man is going viral on Twitter and other social media platform. Netizens are sharing the video as a warning. "If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle," warned a user. In the video, a man is seen trying to check and repair a parked car. He is checking something by opening the bonnet and suddenly the car starts and runs over him. World EV Day 2022: Industry Pitches for Sustainable Electric Vehicle Ecosystem in India.

Video: Stationery Automatic Car Suddenly Starts and Runs Over Man

To all who own an automatic vehicle. Do watch ! Note : Graphic content. pic.twitter.com/KpV45ZfJxl — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 13, 2022

#WARNING If an automatic vehicle breaks down, never stand in front of the vehicle. Please warn your friends and relatives. Share this message as an example. pic.twitter.com/P2OPQDXgvg — Deepak.Prabhu/दीपक प्रभू (@ragiing_bull) September 12, 2022

Another Video of Parked Automatic Car Running Over Woman:

Attention- Don’t stand in front of Automatic vehicle when it’s not working, it’s may just push you. pic.twitter.com/dsDSXpSZQt — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) September 7, 2022

