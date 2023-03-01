St. David's Day is the national day of Wales, celebrated on annually March 1 in honour of Saint David, the patron Saint of Wales. The day has been celebrated in Wales since the 12th century, and it is now a public holiday in the country. To mark the occasion, Google has released a special doodle made entirely of hand-crafted cut acrylic glass. "Today's #GoogleDoodle (made entirely of hand-crafted cut acrylic glass 😮) transports you to Wales for the annual St. David's Day celebration!" tweeted the tech giant. World Civil Defence Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day in Honour of Civil Defence Organizations.

Google Celebrates National Day of Wales With Special Doodle:

Today's #GoogleDoodle (made entirely of hand-crafted cut acrylic glass 😮) transports you to Wales for the annual St. David's Day celebration! Learn more about the festivities and traditions here → https://t.co/5ZP7eH2dCtpic.twitter.com/fp5G4ec914 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 1, 2023

