World Civil Defence Day 2023 will be observed on March 1. This annual observance has been an important reminder of the role of civil defence organizations in keeping the world safe and peaceful. Many people take the occasion of World Civil Defence Day to celebrate and honour the civil defence organisations across the world and the resilience, hard work and grit that people enrolled in these organisations show, towards making the world safe. As we prepare to celebrate World Civil Defence Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, World Civil Defence Day 2023 theme and messaging, the history of World Civil Defence Day and more.

When is World Civil Defence Day 2023?

World Civil Defence Day is celebrated every year on March 1 and serves as a day to remember and celebrate all the people in civil defence that have helped safeguard the society we live in. In addition to this, people also take this opportunity to remind people of the role that they have to play in ensuring that the world continues to be safe, habitable and cooperative.

World Civil Defence Day 2023 Theme

Every year, the celebration of World Civil Defence Day is focused on a dedicated annual theme. This helps ensure that the communication around this day has similar messaging and helps people to have more focused discussions about key issues. World Civil Defence Day 2023 theme is “Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations.”

History of World Civil Defence Day

World Civil Defence Day has been celebrated year after year since 1990. This day was declared a global holiday by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) in 1990. The observance has since served as a reminder of the sheer impact that civil defence has in upholding our society and celebrating and appreciating those who take this challenging path. Many people also focus on encouraging more people to enroll into civil defence organisations, if it is something they are passionate about.

Here’s hoping that you do your bit to celebrate World Civil Defence Day and make the people from civil defence forces that you know, feel extra special and appreciated on this day. Happy World Civil Defence Day 2023!

